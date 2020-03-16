SACRAMENTO (AP) – Churches, bars and even Disneyland are closed in California to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But one thing is still open as scheduled: the state Legislature.

The Capitol was closed to the public over the weekend, and lawmakers have canceled all committee hearings, which is where they are most likely to interact with lobbyists and advocates in close quarters. But the legislative sessions resumed on Monday, with no sign of stopping.

That’s despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s guidance on Sunday urging the state’s 5.3 million people 65 and older to stay at home. That guidance presumably includes the 25 lawmakers in the California Legislature who are 65 and older. At least one lawmaker, 71-year-old Assemblywoman Shirley Weber of San Diego, stayed home on Monday, according to spokeswoman Tiffaney Boyd.

Assemblyman Jose Medina, 66, said he was already on a plane headed to Sacramento on Sunday when Newsom asked people 65 and older to stay home. He attended Monday’s Assembly session in Sacramento, saying he thought his constituents would “appreciate that we are still doing the work of the state of California.”

“It’s nothing that I would take lightly, and I think that most folks my age and older are taking it seriously,” said Medina, a Democrat who represents Riverside. “But it also raises concerns, you know, about how are people going to cope with it given an unknown number of days.”

A memo sent to all state Assembly offices on Sunday from Rules Committee chairman Ken Cooley asked all staff over 65 or with chronic disease to stay home.

The California Legislature has rarely closed. In 1919, during a flu pandemic, at least five lawmakers had symptoms and had to be quarantined. Leaders discussed whether lawmakers should stop meeting, but eventually decided to “disinfect the Capitol daily and to keep meeting,” said Alex Vassar, an unofficial legislative historian at the California State Library.

The Legislature did not miss meetings during either of the world wars or in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. In 2001, when a semi-truck crashed into the Senate side of the Capitol, the Senate convened right on schedule about 12 hours later in the Assembly chambers. And last year, when a woman threw her own blood onto the floor of the state Senate in an act of protest on the session’s final day, lawmakers reconvened hours later in a committee room to finish their work.

The only time lawmakers did unexpectedly suspend their meetings was in 1862, when a flood consumed most of Sacramento and, legend has it, forced newly elected Gov. Leland Stanford to use a boat to attend his inauguration.

“It is an extremely rare occurrence for the Legislature to stop meeting during the regular session,” Vassar said.

