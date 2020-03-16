



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – As the state of California continues to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus, Governor Gavin Newsom announced new directives for businesses and residents Monday evening.

A day after advising that bars, wineries and brew pubs should close and restaurants should limit capacity, Newsom directed that restaurants should close for in-restaurant dining and only operate take-out. According to the state, bars, wineries, breweries and pubs should be closed, except for venues that are currently authorized to provide off-sale beer and wine to be consumed off-premises are allowed. Food trucks will be allowed to stay open but are encouraged to increase cleaning, ensure social distancing, and limit the number of people in lines.

Grocery stores and charitable food donations centers will be allowed to stay open and fully operational. Stores are encouraged to utilize outdoor pickup or delivery options as much as possible.

More information on retail food, beverage and related venues can be found here.

Additionally, Newsom directed all movie theaters, gyms and health clubs to close for the time being.

In regard to gatherings, the Governor discouraged any gatherings of any size.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus Shelter In Place: City Of Manteca Recommends All Residents Stay Home

Newsom also issued an executive order allowing local municipalities to ban evictions through at least May 31. The state is also working with housing authorities and banks to avoid foreclosures during the outbreak. The order does not relieve a tenant from the obligation to pay rent, or restrict the landlord’s ability to recover rent that is due.

Because many are not able to work during this time, the state is working with the Public Utilities Commission to make sure gas, phones, internet services are not disconnected.

The DMV also announced Monday evening that there will not be enforcement of expired licenses and registration for 60 days. Californians are urged to use online DMV services as much as possible. Seniors and other vulnerable populations are advised to not come to the DMV. The DMV offices will remain open during this time.