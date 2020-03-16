  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – In response to the growing coronavirus outbreak in Northern California, Sutter Health has decided to postpone all elective procedures at local hospitals.

According to a spokesperson, effective Tuesday, the elective procedures that can be safely rescheduled will be postponed.

“This decision was made to help preserve capacity to address critical needs as they arise,” Sutter spokesperson Gary Zavoral said.

In San Joaquin County, hospitals have also made adjustments to reduce the spread of COVID-19. All visitors and non-essential personnel have been restricted from San Joaquin County hospitals, according to a health officer’s order released on Sunday.

