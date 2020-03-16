SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) – There are still a lot of questions about coronavirus testing in California. If you think you have symptoms, how can you get tested?
For Yuba and Sutter County residents, officials say you should first call your doctor. If your primary care doctor cannot test you, they can refer you to talk with one of two healthcare companies.
There are currently three testing sites between the counties, and health officials say you must have a doctor’s recommendation to get tested.
The testing sites are listed below:
–Peach Tree Health testing site: Corner of 5th and H streets at Marysville Immediate Care.
Screening and testing 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday-Friday.
7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday.
7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday.
*Please call 749-3242 ahead of time so nurses can expect you, and drive through the driveway and park in front of the front door to be met by nurses.
–Ampla Health testing site: 1000 Sutter Street, Yuba City, follow signs through outdoor back parking lot.
Screening and testing Monday-Friday.
*Please call 812-2031 first so mobile unit staff expect your arrival before screening and possible testing, do not go into building/clinics.
–Adventist Health satellite location, 1233 Plumas Avenue, Yuba City.
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Thursday;
9 a.m. – noon Friday.
*Adventist patients please call 671-2020 first to discuss doctor recommendation with mobile staff; this is not a drop-in site.
There are currently 22 labs with test kits, 21 of which are already testing in the state. Governor Newsom said Monday the state is working with the private sector to increase the supply of tests.