As the virus continues to spread, several local counties — Sacramento, Placer, Solano, and Yolo — are focusing on reducing the risk to vulnerable populations. This marks a shift from containment of COVID-19 to mitigation.

While the Center for Disease Control and the California Department of Public Health recommends guidelines for local health departments, it’s up to each local jurisdiction to provide their own “risk management” for residents.

Currently, Sacramento County has the most cases in the region with 33 infected patients, and recently the county reported its first COVID-19 death — an assisted living resident in their 90s who had an underlying health condition. A second death was reported on Monday.

Here are the county-by-county numbers in our area:

Of all the confirmed positive cases in the state:

Age 0 – 17: 6 cases

Age 18 – 64: 210 cases

Age 65+: 116 cases

Unknown: 3 cases

6 – Number of COVID-19 deaths in the state (including one non-California resident)

24 – Cases of positive tests related to federal repatriation flights

311 – Cases not related to repatriation flights (all remaining numbers below were not included in the 6 p.m. March 14 update)

65 – Travel-related

63 – Person to person

70 – Community transmission

66 – Under investigation

11,500+ – Number of people self-monitoring who returned to the U.S. through SFO or LAX

49 – Number of local health jurisdictions involved in self-monitoring

21 – Labs with test kits, 19 of which are already testing

(all numbers are accurate as of Monday evening)

Editor’s note: a previous version of this article stated there were two confirmed cases in Amador County. That is incorrect, as of March 10, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Amador County.