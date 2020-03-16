Comments
MARYSVILLE (CBS13) – Marysville police seized two illegal firearms during a residential burglary arrest Monday morning.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Ramirez Street after reports of a burglary at one of the apartments. Officers detained 35-year-old Melissa Hasting at a separate apartment and located stolen items as well as a Glock handgun and an AR-15 assault rifle.
Police said Hastings is a convicted felon who may not possess firearms.
She was taken to the Yuba County Jail and booked on charges of residential burglary and being a felon in possession of firearms.