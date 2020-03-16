The coronavirus outbreak has caused disruptions to schools, businesses and events across California.
Below is a running list of postponements, closures and cancellations (keep checking back for updates):
Concerts and Tours
Cher: postponed, was scheduled for Oct. 14 at the Golden 1 Center
JoJo Siwa: postponed, was scheduled for March 22 at the Golden 1 Center
V101 Heart of Hip-Hop: postponed, was scheduled for March 28 at the Golden 1 Center
Celine Dion: postponed, was scheduled for April 7 at the Golden 1 Center
Broadway On Tour’s Bandstand: Cancelled April 7-12 tour run at Memorial Auditorium
Community Attractions and Events
Cal Expo: Boat & RV Show is canceled. All larger events have been postponed through the end of March.
Cache Creek Casino: Closing March 17
Hearst Castle Tours: Suspended indefinitely effective March 16
Davis: Cherry Blossom Festival postponed. Davis Farmers Market will remain open but samples will not be available from vendors through at least the end of March.
Modesto: Modesto Farmers Market postponed opening day to April 2
Murphys: Irish Days canceled
Sacramento: St. Patricks’ Day Parade canceled. Shamrock’n Half Marathon postponed to the fall. Sac-Con postponed to June 7.
Stockton: 19th Annual Latina Business Conference postponed. H2O Hackathon postponed.
Tracy: Queen Nation concert postponed. Taps on Tenth postponed. Donut Dash postponed. For more click here.
The Sacramento Zoo: will be closed through the end of March
Ski Resorts
Bear Valley: closed March 16-19
Boreal: closed March 15-22
Heavenly: closed March 15-22
Homewood: closed starting March 16
Kirkwood: closed March 15-22
Mt. Rose: closed for season as of March 15
Northstar: closed March 15-22
Sierra-at-Tahoe: suspending operations for 72 starting March 15
Soda Springs: closed March 15-22
Sugar Bowl: suspending operations indefinitely starting March 15
Squaw Alpine: suspending operations indefinitely starting March 15
Tahoe Donner: closed through March 31
Sporting Events
NBA: season suspended as of March 11
NCAA Tournament: canceled
National Hockey League: season suspended indefinitely as of March 12
Major League Baseball: spring training canceled as of March 12 and season delayed by at least 2 weeks
Major League Soccer and United Soccer League: operations shut for 30 days
CIF State Basketball Championship: canceled
Theme Parks
Disneyland, California Adventure: closing starting March 14 through end of month
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom: closing March 13 through the end of the month
