  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus


The coronavirus outbreak has caused disruptions to schools, businesses and events across California.

Below is a running list of postponements, closures and cancellations (keep checking back for updates):

Concerts and Tours

Cher: postponed, was scheduled for Oct. 14 at the Golden 1 Center

JoJo Siwa: postponed, was scheduled for March 22 at the Golden 1 Center

V101 Heart of Hip-Hop: postponed, was scheduled for March 28 at the Golden 1 Center

Celine Dion: postponed, was scheduled for April 7 at the Golden 1 Center

Broadway On Tour’s Bandstand: Cancelled April 7-12 tour run at Memorial Auditorium

Community Attractions and Events

Cal Expo: Boat & RV Show is canceled. All larger events have been postponed through the end of March.

Cache Creek Casino: Closing March 17

Hearst Castle Tours: Suspended indefinitely effective March 16

Davis: Cherry Blossom Festival postponed. Davis Farmers Market will remain open but samples will not be available from vendors through at least the end of March.

Modesto: Modesto Farmers Market postponed opening day to April 2

Murphys: Irish Days canceled

Sacramento: St. Patricks’ Day Parade canceled. Shamrock’n Half Marathon postponed to the fall. Sac-Con postponed to June 7.

Stockton: 19th Annual Latina Business Conference postponed. H2O Hackathon postponed.

Tracy: Queen Nation concert postponed. Taps on Tenth postponed. Donut Dash postponed. For more click here.

The Sacramento Zoo: will be closed through the end of March

Click here for a running list of school closures. 

Ski Resorts

Bear Valley: closed March 16-19

Boreal: closed March 15-22

Heavenly: closed March 15-22

Homewood: closed starting March 16

Kirkwood: closed March 15-22

Mt. Rose: closed for season as of March 15

Northstar: closed March 15-22

Sierra-at-Tahoe: suspending operations for 72 starting March 15

Soda Springs: closed March 15-22

Sugar Bowl: suspending operations indefinitely starting March 15

Squaw Alpine: suspending operations indefinitely starting March 15

Tahoe Donner: closed through March 31

Sporting Events

NBA: season suspended as of March 11

NCAA Tournament: canceled

National Hockey League: season suspended indefinitely as of March 12

Major League Baseball: spring training canceled as of March 12 and season delayed by at least 2 weeks

Major League Soccer and United Soccer League: operations shut for 30 days

CIF State Basketball Championship: canceled

Theme Parks

Disneyland, California Adventure: closing starting March 14 through end of month

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom: closing March 13 through the end of the month

Sacramento Zoo closed through the end of March.

Comments

Leave a Reply