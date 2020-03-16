Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A substitute teacher for Sacramento City Unified School District has died from complications of the coronavirus, district officials confirmed Monday.
The identity of the teacher has not yet been released. This is the second death in Sacramento County. Public Health officials said both individuals who died from complications of COVID-19 were older than 70 and had underlying health conditions.
The first coronavirus death in Sacramento County was a resident at an assisted living home in Elk Grove.
There are currently 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sacramento County.
All schools in the Sacramento City Unified district are closed for two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.