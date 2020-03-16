LODI (CBS13) — A 30-year-old Lodi man was killed in a deputy-involved shooting that shut down part of Highway 99 in Lodi on Saturday, authorities said.
On Monday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect who died as Rory Edwin Murray.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said they were involved in pursuit just before 2 p.m. with a car that was previously being pursued by the Lodi Police Department earlier in the day before getting away.
READ: Fair Oaks Establishment Staying Open Despite Gov. Newsom’s Request For Bars To Close Amid Coronavirus Concerns
The sheriff’s office said deputies spotted the vehicle in Acampo and tried to pull it over. The vehicle then sped away on southbound Highway 99.
The sheriff’s office said they deployed a K9 when the driver attempted to run away, then which the driver, Murray, pointed a gun at deputies which resulted in the deputies shooting the individual and killing them.
A passenger in the suspect vehicle was taken into custody, authorities said. The identity of the passenger has not yet been released.
No deputies were injured in the shooting.