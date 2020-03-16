TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A significant storm has dumped snow all across the Sierra on Monday – and made for some dangerous driving conditions.

All major Sierra thoroughfares are seeing chain controls, while some have been closed for parts of the day.

Below are the current chain controls (as of 2:49 p.m.):

I-80 eastbound is R2 Kingvale to Truckee.

I-80 westbound is R2 Truckee to Eagle Lakes.

Trucks are Maximum.

SR-89 is R2 Woodfords to Picketts Junction.

R2 Picketts Junction to Tahoe City.

R1 Tahoe City to I-80.

R2 Truckee to Sierra County Line.

R1 Sierra County Line to the Plumas County Line.

SR-267 is R2 Truckee to Kings Beach.

SR-28 is R2 Tahoe City to Lardin Way.

R1 Lardin Way to State Line.

SR-20 is closed due to heavy snow and down trees.

Upper SR-20 not looking to good today. Crews are tirelessly working to clear roads. Plan on extended delays. @CaltransDist3 #chp #TrafficAlert #mondays pic.twitter.com/xDDWsFWyz0 — CHP Grass Valley (@CHPgv) March 16, 2020

US-50 is R2 4 miles east of Placerville to Meyers.

SR-88 is R2 Pine Grove to Silver Lake.

R2 Kirkwood to Woodfords.

Carson Spur is closed.