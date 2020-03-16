AUBURN (CBS13) – Deputies are searching for a robbery suspect in North Auburn.
According to the Placer County Sheriff’s office, three suspects robbed a Walgreens in North Auburn around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Deputies arrived on scene as the suspects got into a vehicle and drove away.
Deputies say the suspects crashed into another car and hit a road sign at Bell Road and Airport Road. Two of the suspects were detained but a third ran and is still outstanding.
The sheriff’s said a K9 search was in progress Monday night as they searched for the third suspect.
One of the suspects was transported to the hospital, and officials say there were minor injuries to the person driving the car that was hit.
