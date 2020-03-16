  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Vacaville News

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A man is under arrest after police say they found him in Vacaville with a car reported stolen out of Southern California.

The suspect, Garret Freitas, after being taken into custody. (Credit: Vacaville Police Department)

The arrest happened early Sunday afternoon after officers spotted the car along Alamo Drive and Davis Street. Vacaville police say the car had been stolen from a dealership in Southern California, so a high-risk stop was initiated by multiple officers.

Traffic was detoured for safety purposes and officers gave the driver inside commands.

Officers say the driver, identified as 33-year-old Fairfield resident Garrett Freitas, complied and was safely taken into custody.

Freitas has a felony warrant for his arrest out of SoCal on larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle charges, police soon found. He was booked into Solano County Jail.

