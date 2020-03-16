5 St. Patrick’s Day Drink Recipes To Make While Social Distancing From CoronavirusThese boozy beverages will turn any St. Patty's Day spent social distancing into one that keeps your spirits high.

4 Top Options For Cheap Mexican Food In StocktonCraving Mexican food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mexican restaurants around Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

Sacramento's 4 Top Spots To Find Karaoke On The CheapNeed more karaoke in your life? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable karaoke hot spots in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

Get These Trending Sacramento Restaurants On Your Radar TodayAs fans of cronuts and cake pops can attest, food trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending right this minute? We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which restaurants have been getting outsized attention this month.

The 4 Best Breakfast And Brunch Spots In SacramentoIn search of a new favorite breakfast and brunch spot? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

Sacramento's 4 Best Spots To Score Cheap Vegetarian FareLooking for a sublime vegetarian meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable vegetarian restaurants around Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.