



YUBA CITY (CBS13) – At least three coronavirus testing sites are up and running in Yuba and Sutter Counties.

So how do you go about getting tested if you think you’re sick?

Here’s how it works: You stay in your car, after you drive up you’ll be asked a series of questions, and a medical provider will decide whether you qualify for a COVID-19 test.

Elizabeth Eades says she’s not taking any chances, she heard the Ampla Health Mobile Medical Center opened Monday-

and immediately wanted a test for COVID-19.

“I want to make sure I don’t have it, because she’s on dialysis. I can’t be dragging her around to stores trying to find food for her,” she said.

Eades takes care of her cousin Brandi McCarry. She was in the hospital for months, after having open-heart surgery. She says her surgery was easy, compared to the fear she has with this pandemic.

McCarry said, “it is scary, I just got out of the hospital.”

Eades was turned away after her screening and was told she didn’t qualify for a test based on CDC standards.

Rocio Valdez with Ampla Health said, “everyone will be screened but not everyone will be tested.”

Coronavirus tests are limited to people with confirmed symptoms and appointments. That’s because the number of tests are limited. Valdez said Ampla Health has access to about 50 tests right now, but that could change as more people test positive.

“This is just the beginning of a pretty long ordeal,” she said.

Governor Newsom said Monday the state is working with the private sector to increase the supply of tests. There are currently 21 labs in the state processing the tests.