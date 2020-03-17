DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis has become the next city to advise its residents to shelter in place over coronavirus concerns.
On Monday, six Bay Area counties – Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo and San Francisco – were advised to “shelter in place” until early April.
Later, while not being named in the advisory, the city of Manteca also announced they were recommending residents to shelter in place.
RELATED: 7 Million People In Bay Area Wake Up To Empty Streets
Tuesday, City of Davis officials followed suit and announced they were now advising their residents to practice social distancing and to shelter in place.
“This is a challenging time for us all, and we are asking residents to look out for their neighbors by practicing social distancing,” said Mayor Brett Lee in a release announcing the advisory.
The recommendation means that people should try to only leave their homes for essential activities, like going to the grocery store or doctor’s appointments.
Davis restaurants are not being asked to close. City officials are encouraging residents to support local businesses if they are able to.
It’s unclear how long the shelter-in-place directive will be in effect for in Davis.