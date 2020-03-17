WOODLAND (CBS13) — Dollar General is setting aside a time for senior shoppers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting Tuesday, Dollar General says they’re encouraging stores to make the first hour of operations dedicated solely to seniors.
“We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said CEO Todd Vasos in a release announcing the initiative.
All other customers are being encouraged to plan their shopping trips around that first hour window so that seniors can shop.
Along with that first hour window, Dollar General is also announcing that their stores will be closing one hour earlier so that employees can have time to clean and restock.