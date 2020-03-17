SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There are now 472 confirmed cases of coronavirus in California, dozens of which are in the greater-Sacramento region.
As the virus continues to spread, several local counties — Sacramento, Placer, Solano, and Yolo — are focusing on reducing the risk to vulnerable populations. This marks a shift from containment of COVID-19 to mitigation.
While the Center for Disease Control and the California Department of Public Health recommends guidelines for local health departments, it’s up to each local jurisdiction to provide their own “risk management” for residents.
Currently, Sacramento County has the most cases in the region with 40 infected patients, and recently the county reported its first COVID-19 death — an assisted living resident in their 90s who had an underlying health condition. A second death was reported on Monday.
Here are the county-by-county numbers in our area:
|County
|Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
|Deaths
|Sacramento County
|40
|2
|Placer County
|8
|1
|Solano County
|9
|San Joaquin County
|9
|Calaveras County
|2
|Stanislaus County
|3
|Yolo County
|3
|El Dorado County
|0
|Nevada County
|1
|Sutter County
|0
|Tuolumne County
|0
|Yuba County
|0
|Amador County
|0
Of all the confirmed positive cases in the state:
- Age 0 – 17: 6 cases
- Age 18 – 64: 246 cases
- Age 65+: 135 cases
- Unknown: 5 cases
8 – Number of COVID-19 deaths in the state (including one non-California resident)
24 – Cases of positive tests related to federal repatriation flights
368 – Cases not related to repatriation flights (all remaining numbers below were not included in the 6 p.m. March 14 update)
- 75 – Travel-related
- 75 – Person to person
- 80 – Community transmission
- 138- Under investigation
11,700+ – Number of people self-monitoring who returned to the U.S. through SFO or LAX
49 – Number of local health jurisdictions involved in self-monitoring
22 – Labs with test kits, 21 of which are already testing
(all numbers are accurate as of Monday evening)
One would think AS A PUBLIC SERVICE the LA Times and Sacramento Bee would post stats to the spread of Corona here in CA.
One would be mistaken … they CLEARLY ARE NOT serving the public!
One would think as a public service the County of Sacramento would QUARANTINE those infected/exposed instead of penalizing those HEALTHY 65 and up who run businesses for the reckless acts of those exposed who run around with symptoms.
what is being done to protect people in small towns like isleton we are in the far south west end of the countyand have no medical services or police if we are treated medicaly like we are by law enforcement protection we most likely will be put in harms way if they have mobile health check vehicles they need to get them out to towns like Isleton so that we can get health services withouthaving to travle into the bigger cities where we become at risk of becoming contamenated with crovid-19 we are a small close knit town with very little services and it would be very easy for us to be overrun by such illness as crovid 19 if we dont have help containing and testing for itcomments are welcome to this post.