SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man was sentenced to 145 years to life in prison on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a child.
Michael Alan Khatoonian was convicted last December of two counts of sexually assaulting a child younger than 10 years old, two counts of forcible sexual abuse and one count of lewd and lascivious touching of a child younger than 14 years old. He also had two prior strike convictions including battery causing serious injury and arson on an inhabited structure.
He sexually assaulted the girl while her mother was in a bathroom and again while her mother was sitting on the other side of the couch from them, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
Khatoonian broke bond conditions and left California during the trial to see a girl in Michigan who he met online. Police in Tuscola County arrested Khatoonian in February.