MODESTO (CBS13) — Detectives say they’re investigating a homicide after a man was found fatally shot in Modesto late Monday night.
The incident happened a little before 11 p.m. Modesto police say officers responded to the 1600 block of Yosemite Boulevard to investigate a reported shooting and found a man with a gunshot wound.
That man was rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
No other people were hurt in the shooting, police say.
Detectives are now investigating exactly what led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released at this point.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Modesto police at (209) 521-4636.