



The coronavirus outbreak has caused disruptions to schools, businesses and events across California.

Below is a running list of postponements, closures and cancellations (keep checking back for updates):

Concerts and Tours

Cher: postponed, was scheduled for Oct. 14 at the Golden 1 Center

JoJo Siwa: postponed, was scheduled for March 22 at the Golden 1 Center

V101 Heart of Hip-Hop: postponed, was scheduled for March 28 at the Golden 1 Center

Celine Dion: postponed, was scheduled for April 7 at the Golden 1 Center

Broadway On Tour’s Bandstand: Cancelled April 7-12 tour run at Memorial Auditorium

Michelle Obama: postponed, was scheduled April 1 at the Golden 1 Center

Community Attractions and Events

Cal Expo: Boat & RV Show is canceled. All larger events have been postponed through the end of March.

Cache Creek Casino: Closing March 17

Galt: all public buildings closed as of March 17.

Hearst Castle Tours: Suspended indefinitely effective March 16

Davis: Cherry Blossom Festival postponed. Davis Farmers Market will remain open but samples will not be available from vendors through at least the end of March. Picnic in the Park postponed until May 13. Picnic Day, which was scheduled for April 18, has been canceled.

Modesto: Modesto Farmers Market postponed opening day to April 2

Murphys: Irish Days canceled

Sacramento: St. Patricks’ Day Parade canceled. Shamrock’n Half Marathon postponed to the fall. Sac-Con postponed to June 7.

Stockton: 19th Annual Latina Business Conference postponed. H2O Hackathon postponed.

Tracy: Queen Nation concert postponed. Taps on Tenth postponed. Donut Dash postponed. For more click here.

The Sacramento Zoo: will be closed through the end of March

Yolo County: All Yolo County Library branches will be closed March 16th – April 5th.

Yuba City: All recreation programs will be suspended effective March 16-April 13.

Click here for a running list of school closures.

Ski Resorts

Bear Valley: closed March 16-19

Boreal: closed March 15-22

Heavenly: closed for season

Homewood: closed starting March 16

Kirkwood: closed for season

Mt. Rose: closed for season as of March 15

Northstar: closed for season

Sierra-at-Tahoe: suspending operations for 72 starting March 15

Soda Springs: closed March 15-22

Sugar Bowl: suspending operations indefinitely starting March 15

Squaw Alpine: suspending operations indefinitely starting March 15

Tahoe Donner: closed through March 31

Sporting Events

NBA: season suspended as of March 11

NCAA Tournament: canceled

National Hockey League: season suspended indefinitely as of March 12

Major League Baseball: spring training canceled as of March 12 and season delayed by at least 2 weeks

Major League Soccer and United Soccer League: operations shut for 30 days

CIF State Basketball Championship: canceled

Theme Parks, Museums, Zoos

Disneyland, California Adventure: closing starting March 14 through end of month

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom: closing March 13 through the end of the month

Sacramento Zoo closed through the end of March

Sacramento Children’s Museum: temporarily closed as of March 16

Fairytale Town: closed through March 31