SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento State University has decided to postpone 2020 graduation ceremonies over coronavirus concerns.
The school’s 2020 Commencement was scheduled for May 15-17 at the Golden 1 Center.
However, the status of the graduation ceremonies have been up in the air ever since the school decided to cancel all campus events aside from classes. Officials later decided to move all classes that could to online instruction.
School officials stopped short about commenting on the status of spring graduation ceremonies. On Tuesday, Sac State President Robert Nelsen announced the postponement.
“Many of our students, faculty, and staff, myself included, are heartbroken by the cancellation of events and activities, and the loss of on-campus instruction,” Nelsen wrote in a release about the decision. “Once this health crisis passes and we can safely gather again, we will join together to celebrate the Class of 2020’s accomplishments.”
The University Union, library and recreation operations at The WELL have all been closed. Residence halls remain open on campus, but students are being encouraged to go home.
It’s unclear when the 2020 Commencement will be rescheduled.