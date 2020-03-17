



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The recommended self-isolating and social-distancing health techniques are sometimes easier said than done. Though many locals are trying to make the best of their time.

These days, there are more ducks than people at local parks as people. Many people haven’t left their homes much in days, utilizing their phones and social media to the fullest.

“You can FaceTime and see your friends,” said Julia Yarborough. She and her family were walking their dog in the Land Park area.

But as another day of self-isolation and social distancing continued and technology gets tiresome – more people are looking for ways to get outside.

“A little bit of cabin fever, yes,” said Julia’s dad, John Yarborough.

Some skipped the playgrounds. Most were empty on Tuesday. Instead, people turned to using their own two feet.

“There’s been a lot more people walking around,” said Kellie Watkins, on a stroll with her two kids. She and several others hit the streets while keeping a safe distance away from other people. All just trying to make the best of what could be considered lonely days.

“For me, it’s kind of giving me time to re-assess how to spend time with my sons,” said Watkins. “Making sure it’s not just Netflix.”

There’s a search for positivity, an attempt at optimism in what’s proving to be a trying time for many.

“It’s so gloomy. It’s so grim. It’s scary,” said Brieanne Otto, a mother in Sacramento. She and her kids decided to get crafty with their time. They’re one of many families in a Land Park neighborhood who decorated their windows with shamrocks on St. Patrick’s Day. The idea was to give families a challenge with a scavenger hunt, looking for luck by seeing many shamrocks they can spot.

“Even seeing the joy on my daughter’s face,” said Otto. “To think about all the other kids that can do the same thing.”

“We’ve got eight houses with shamrocks so far,” said Chris Noey, while walking with his family. For them, the idea worked.

“We’ve been hunkered down with our three-year-old,” said Noey. “It’s nice to get outside and distract ourselves a little bit.”

Neighbors in Land Park said even at the toughest moments, by just looking outside, you’d think times have never been simpler. As people enjoy the outdoors and others put kind words like ‘Air Hugs For All’ in their windows; the community is served with small reminders that no matter what – humanity shines through.

“We’re trying to stay positive with my kids, for my kids,” said Otto.

Neighbors in Land Park are also planning to continue showing the love by dropping messages of hope off at people’s homes on their daily walks.