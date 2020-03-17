LINCOLN (CBS13) — Area casinos are now announcing they will be closing over coronavirus concerns.
Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Placer County said on Monday they would be staying open for the time being with reduced services, like more spacing in certain games and the buffet being closed. However, on Tuesday, the casino announced that it will be closing as of close of business on Friday.
Red Hawk Casino in El Dorado County similarly announced on Tuesday that they would be closing temporarily as of Wednesday morning.
Cache Creek Casino in Yolo County previously announced yesterday they would be closing until further notice on Tuesday.
The closures come after more aggressive guidelines were given out by state and federal officials about large gatherings to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.
No estimated date of reopening has been given yet.
Total over reaction. I am worried that if the country goes this overboard for something this small, what will happen when a major situation happens (like an attack from Russia, China or Iran)? That is what scares me. This is just a minor medical problem. Sorry, I do not buy into this as anything major.