SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Police in South Lake Tahoe are searching for a man who attacked a woman and stole her money and groceries.
The 57-year-old woman was walking home Sunday behind the Raley’s on Lake Tahoe Boulevard when a man threw her to the ground, beat her, took her food and wallet, and then took off.
Officials say the victim remains in the ICU after the attack.
The suspect is described as a homeless male adult with a black beanie, a black ski mask, dark jacket, and light-colored pants.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.