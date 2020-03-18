YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – The Yuba-Sutter Health Officer issued a directive to stay home except for essential activities Wednesday evening, following the directives issued in Yolo and Solano Counties.
The directive will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday until April 9 at 11:59 p.m. The order follows suit with other counties in Northern California that have issued “stay at home” directives to their residents to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
“There remain NO confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yuba-Sutter, but our area’s proximity to Sacramento—which experienced a near tripling of cases in days – leaves me extremely concerned,” Yuba-Sutter Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said. “In addition, guidance for limited gatherings across the country has rapidly changed in recent days, from less than 250 people over the weekend, to 50 people by Sunday, and to just 10 people or less by Monday.”
ALSO: Coronavirus In Greater-Sacramento Region: Where Are The Confirmed Cases?
This Yuba-Sutter directive outlines that residents leave their residence only to perform essential activities, which include:
–Activities/tasks essential to health and safety (like obtaining medical supplies, visiting
with healthcare professional).
–To obtain necessary supplies for themselves, their family or others like groceries.
–To engage in socially-distanced outdoor activities like walking, hiking or running
(keeping healthy is still important).
–To care for a family member or pet in another household.
–To perform work providing essential products and services at an Essential Business. For
a list of what is considered “essential,” please see the accompanying directive.
Residents can find essential resources for food, housing and childcare, and other pertinent
information, online at BePreparedYuba.org or BePreparedSutter.org.