SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – Solano County issued a “shelter at home” order Wednesday evening, county officials confirmed.
The order is effective immediately and will be in effect until April 7 if not extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended by the Solano County Public Health Officer
Officials said this will be an order, not a recommendation, which will be enforceable by police.
Per the order:
- Gatherings of any size that do not allow for participants to maintain six feet of distance apart are strongly prohibited unless they are for “essential activities” as defined in the Order.
- Establishments serving alcohol such as bars, wineries, nightclubs and breweries must close. Movie theaters must also close.
- Establishments serving food may remain open with takeout and delivery options only. Dine-in operations must cease.
- All health clubs, tanning facilities, gyms and spas must close.
- Prohibits non-essential travel.
- Employers are required to ensure compliance with social distancing guidelines and should implement teleworking where appropriate and feasible. Only employees performing essential duties that are not able to be done remotely should physically come to work.
- Employers that require a doctor’s note for a leave of absence due to illness must suspend those policies. Employers are strongly encouraged to allow employees flexible use of paid time off/sick leave
- All people with fever, cough, or other respiratory symptoms should stay home until seven days after symptom onset. Self-management of these symptoms is encouraged, but if difficulty breathing and lethargy develop, or symptoms suddenly become worse, they should contact their healthcare provider or urgent care center immediately. Calling ahead is strongly encouraged.
- Childcare centers may remain open if they strictly follow social distancing protocols in accordance with the guidance distributed and posted on the Solano Public Health website.
- Nonessential personnel are prohibited from entering hospitals and long-term care facilities, including patient visitation. All essential personnel displaying symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate until seven days after symptom onset, and hospitals are urged to delay elective procedures.
- Populations with higher risk of complications from infection should stay home and away from all gatherings involving people outside of their immediate families. These populations include: people with chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes cancer, heart disease, lung disease, immuno-compromising conditions and those over 65 years of age. Pregnant individuals should also strongly consider self-isolating to the extent possible.
- All Solano County Residents, regardless of risk-level, should stay home to the extent possible, and continue practicing universal precautions of handwashing for at least 20 seconds, disinfecting commonly used surfaces, and covering coughs or sneezes with their elbow or tissue instead of hands.
This comes hours after the Yolo County public health officer issued a countywide health order for residents to shelter in place from March 19 to April 7, unless extended by the public health officer.
The Yolo County order goes into effect at 12 a.m. March 19, and limits “activity, travel, and business functions to only the most essential needs and is intended to slow the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), protect those most vulnerable to the disease, and preserve local healthcare capacity,” the statement, which was issued Wednesday, says.
On Monday, six Bay Area counties – Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo and San Francisco – were advised to “shelter in place” until early April.
Later, while not being named in the advisory, the city of Manteca also announced they were recommending residents to shelter in place.