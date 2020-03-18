Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two years after Stephon Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers, his family honored him with a mural downtown.
The mural is located at Impov Alley between 7th and 8th Street in Downtown Sacramento. The Clark family held an event at the mural Wednesday as part of a remembrance celebration for Stephon.
Last September, the city of Sacramento agreed to pay Stephon Clark’s children $2.4 million. The money will go into a trust fund for his sons, who are two and five. Clark’s family filed the federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of Clark’s two young children and guardians in January of last year.
The officers who shot Clark returned to duty last September.