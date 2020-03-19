Comments
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – An Elk Grove couple were rescued by the Placer County Search and Rescue team Monday after getting snowed in at their cabin.
According to the sheriff’s office, the couple didn’t check the weather conditions before heading up the mountain and woke up in a snow-covered cabin. They were forced to dig their way out of five feet of snow at Emigrant Gap.
The couple’s concerned son called the sheriff’s office, prompting the search and rescue team to respond with snowmobiles and rescue the couple.
Officials say they responded to three rescues on just Monday. In a Facebook post, they reminded people heading to the snow to pack essentials in preparation for being stuck for more than 24 hours.