FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A man is being accused of murder after the Fairfield Police Department said that officers responding to a disturbance call located a man who had been run over by a vehicle and killed.
Fairfield police said dispatchers started receiving calls just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday regarding a disturbance in the 1700 block of North Texas Street.
Police said an altercation was reported between two men in a parking lot, with one possibly having a knife. Responding officers located the involved parties behind a building in the area of Oak and Filmore streets
Fairfield police said officers discovered one of the parties had been run over by a car and was pronounced dead. Police said they located a knife in the possession of the deceased, who they identified as a 29-year-old Fairfield resident but did not name.
Fairfield police said they arrested Addias Alonzo Brown, 33, of Fairfield Thursday evening on suspicion of murder.
The department said investigators were called to the scene to take over the case, which is now classified as a homicide. Police said they uncovered video footage of what happened to further their investigation and said they have contacted everyone involved with there being no outstanding subjects.
No further details were released.
Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department.