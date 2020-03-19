MARYSVILLE (CBS13) – Two parolees arrested in Marysville and found with a ski mask and loaded gun are accused of conspiring to rob a bank after one of them attempted to cash a stolen check, authorities said.
The Marysville Police Department said an employee at Umpqua Bank on E Street alerted police just after 10 a.m. of a suspicious man attempting to cash a stolen check. The man was identified as Yuba City resident Palwinder Mann, 31, and arrested shortly later when exiting the bank.
The department said an officer contacted another man sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle parked in front of the bank and identified him as Yuba City resident Marcelino Ramos Ruiz, 30.
Investigators said located a loaded handgun in the vehicle and discovered both men were found to be on active parole in California and are both convicted felons prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.
Marysville police said they also located a black ski mask with Ruiz and believe both men had a plan to rob the bank together.
Mann and Ruiz were booked into Yuba County Jail on several felony charges, including conspiracy to commit a felony, and attempted robbery.