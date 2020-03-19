SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said a three-month-long investigation resulted in the arrest of a man who’s accused of sexually abusing multiple children.
South Lake Tahoe police said Christopher Scott Flanders, 51, of South Lake Tahoe, was arrested for 99 felony counts, including the continuous sexual abuse of a child, oral copulation of a victim under 14, lewd act upon a child under 14, and sexually penetrating a child under 14 with a foreign object.
Authorities said Flanders was arrested in Placerville and faces additional pending charges of being in possession of child pornography. The department said they learned of Flanders through multiple victims who came forward.
Detectives said Flanders has resided in the following areas – San Jose, CA Salinas, CA, Pacific Grove, CA, Boulder Creek, CA, Palmdale, CA, Aptos, CA, Fort Bragg, CA, Sunland, CA, Mendocino, CA, Watsonville, CA, Las Vegas, NV, Woodinville, WA, Vancouver, WA, La Grande, OR – and that they strongly believe there are additional unreported victims in those areas.
South Lake Tahoe police are asking parents in those areas that may have known Flanders to talk with their children and report any potential victimization.
Flanders is being held in the El Dorado County Jail on $2 million bail.