SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The City of Sacramento announced today that they will provide free child care to all first responders during the coronavirus outbreak.
Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Councilwoman Angelique Ashby made the announcement Friday saying the move will make the essential employees’ lives easier and help them focus on their jobs.
“One of the issues that was identified very early in this crisis…was what are we going to do for our kids?” the mayor said in a press conference on Friday.
Firefighters, police and front-line medical employees are all eligible, as well as city services employees such as garbage truck drivers or water treatment workers.