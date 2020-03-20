



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Amid the stay-at-home order, there has been a lot of confusion and concern about preschools and childcare facilities that remain open.

While most K-12 schools are closed across the state, many preschools remain open. That’s leading to a lot of confusion since there’s been no clear guidance from the state about who should be sending their kids to those childcare facilities and who should be keeping them home.

For two days CBS13 has been asking the state for guidance, reaching out to the Department of Public Health, the Department of Social Services — which regulates childcare facilities — and the Governor’s office. None could tell us if parents who don’t have jobs that are considered critical, should still be dropping their kids off at childcare.

READ ALSO: City Of Sacramento Giving Free Child Care To First Responders Amid Coronavirus Crisis

As of Friday morning, the most recent guidance for those schools is a letter dated March 16 with only vague guidance on social distancing like limiting visitors and staggering recess.

The Placer County Health Department has picked up the slack for the lack of information coming from the state. Their directives are very specific: limit groups of children to 12 or fewer, with the same children and teacher staying together each day in separate rooms.

Placer County has made it clear only kids of critical, or essential, employees should be using child care right now. As soon as we get an update from the state will let you know that as well.

ALSO: People Put Christmas Lights Back Up As A Sign Of Hope Amid Coronavirus Fears

This raises another issue. A lot of parents are saying their preschool is forcing them to continue paying in order to hold a spot.

Many of these folks are saying, “Hey I’m stuck at home, I’m not making my full paycheck, I can’t afford to pay.”

So, we spoke with legal experts and contacted the attorney general, and we learned two important things. First, it is unlikely that your preschool could hold you to a contract that requires you to keep paying tuition. There is something called an “Act of God clause,” a common-law defense, saying they can’t force you to pay.

However, as of right now, without an executive order or action by the attorney general, the preschool could pull your child’s spot if you don’t keep paying.

That could change because we are in the beginning stages of this, but as of right now, you don’t have to pay, but they don’t have to keep your spot.