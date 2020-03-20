



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New information comes out every day about the coronavirus and it can be exhausting to keep up with it all.

CBS13’s Anna Giles asked three people in Sacramento what they wanted to know about the virus, then got answers.

“I would ask, or try to figure out what the percentage is of the population that is asymptomatic or a carrier and we just don’t realize we’re carrying it?” asked Jon Jones, while getting groceries at a Safeway in Midtown.

Doctors don’t know that number yet. But Placer County Public Health Officer Amy Sisson told CBS 13 there are definitely cases in the community we don’t know about and a lot of people with mild or no symptoms are not getting tested.

Governor Newsom projects 56% of people in California could be infected over an eight-week period.

Martha from South Sacramento wanted to know about the rest of the country. She asked us not to use her last name in the report.

“On a national level, why aren’t we just shutting down the whole country — getting it over with in three to four weeks?” she asked.

President Trump applauds California for ordering people to stay at home except for necessary trips. However, he also said he doesn’t think a national lockdown order will be necessary, that lockdowns are only needed in hotbed areas.

Alora Gardiner from East Sacramento is worried about kids.

“My biggest concern about coronavirus is how it affects kids and if parents should be allowing kids to play on the playground?” Gardiner said.

Under the Governor’s shelter-in-place order, outdoor activity is allowed, including going to public parks. However, doctors say coronavirus can live on playground equipment and these areas are not cleaned after every use. Parents should be cautious.

