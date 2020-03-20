SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – With this statewide stay-at-home order issued Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, many people are wondering what they can and cannot do.

CBS13 is here to clear that up for you: You must stay home except for when you need to get food, care for a relative or friend, get health care, or if you have an essential job.

Here’s where you can go:

Grocery stores will remain open and restock on a regular basis. Hours may change, but you can still call ahead of time or do some googling. Also, if you do go for groceries, don’t forget to bring disinfectant wipes.

Banks are open, although it’s suggested that you use the outside ATM or teller.

The DMV is open but for appointments only. And don’t worry if your driver’s license or registration is expiring. You won’t get in trouble for at least 60 days.

You’re an essential worker driving to work and realized you need to gas up? You’re good to go as gas stations will also be open. Prices are even down right now. Liquor stores are open too.

“You know, every customer and every owner is like, ‘You gotta stay back’ and then I Lysol and then they want to talk to me,” David Woods, a delivery worker, said. “So I guess Lysol is the new cologne people.”

Speaking of smells, yes, dry cleaners and laundromats are still spinning. Pharmacies are also open. Fast food drive-thru is also still an option as most are still in action.

On the other side of things, fitness clubs and gyms have shut down, most restaurants are takeout only, bars are shut down.

Another thing to remember is that it is okay to get outside during this stay-at-home order, in fact, it’ll help both physically and mentally. Just remember to keep that distance.