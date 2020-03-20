ARDEN (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said they are investigating a paper towel robbery at a WinCo Foods in Arden involving a suspect who allegedly threatened employees.
Deputies said they initially received calls regarding the incident just before 1 p.m. from the 3300 block of El Camino Avenue.
The sheriff’s department said a suspect was reported as attempting to steal paper towels and threatened employees when confronted. Deputies said the caller also said the suspect had a gun but the investigation found that no gun was seen.
Deputies said the suspect was a male adult who left the scene in a Maserati. Responding law enforcement briefly chased the suspect but soon lost sight of the vehicle. It is unclear if the suspect got away with any products.
According to the sheriff’s department, this is not the first time they’ve received reports of thefts of this nature during the coronavirus crisis, but it was the first with a more serious nature.
No further information regarding the suspect or incident has been released.