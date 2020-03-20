  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Earthquake


INDIAN HILLS, NEV. (CBS13) – A 4.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in Indian Hills, Nevada at 6:33 p.m. on Friday.

Residents in Sacramento, West Sacramento, Natomas, Elk Grove, Lodi, Sonora and Stockton reported feeling the quake Friday evening. Did you feel the quake? Report it to the USGS here.

The earthquake was originally reported as a 5.0 magnitude but was downgraded to a 4.5 magnitude around 7 p.m.

No damage has been reported yet.

This is a developing story. 

