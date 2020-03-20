Comments
INDIAN HILLS, NEV. (CBS13) – A 4.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in Indian Hills, Nevada at 6:33 p.m. on Friday.
Residents in Sacramento, West Sacramento, Natomas, Elk Grove, Lodi, Sonora and Stockton reported feeling the quake Friday evening. Did you feel the quake? Report it to the USGS here.
The earthquake was originally reported as a 5.0 magnitude but was downgraded to a 4.5 magnitude around 7 p.m.
Did anyone else feel that earthquake? USGS reports a moderate 5.0 earthquake located 3.1 miles east of Indian Hills, Nevada. We felt it at the office for a second. Here is a link to the USGS site. https://t.co/Z3M9OV9H0r #CAwx
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 21, 2020
No damage has been reported yet.
This is a developing story.