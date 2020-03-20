Comments
MARYSVILLE (CBS13) – A man is being accused of attempted murder after the Marysville Police Department said a woman was stabbed in the neck following an altercation with her fiance.
The police department said officers received reports of the stabbing at around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday in the 2300 block of Chiem Boulevard.
Police said the woman was stabbed with a kitchen knife during an altercation with her fiance, Stephen George, 53, of Marysville, and was able to escape to a neighbor’s house.
Marysville police said George was booked into the Yuba County Jail where he faces charges of attempted murder, domestic violence, kidnapping and various other charges.