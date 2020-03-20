Comments
ARDEN (CBS13) — Several firearms were stolen from a gun store on Arden Way early Friday morning, the sheriff’s department said.
According to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a vehicle had crashed into a business on the 2300 block of Arden way around 1:33 a.m.
Responding deputies did not find anyone at the scene but said unknown suspect(s) spray-painted cameras and took several firearms.
Investigators are now working with the store owners to determine how many firearms were taken.