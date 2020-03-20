SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A UC Davis Health employee from the Sacramento campus has tested positive for the coronavirus, university officials confirmed Friday.
This is the first UC Davis Health employee to test positive COVID-19. A few weeks ago 89 employees were sent home to self-quarantine after being exposed to a patient with the virus. All of those employees tested negative.
The employee who tested positive was not involved in caring for a COVID-19 patient, so the university said this is likely a case of community-spread. They say the employee has not been at work since March 13 and tested positive Thursday afternoon.
The UC Davis Infection Prevention team has launched an investigation and is notifying employees who worked with the person to monitor their symptoms.
According to Johns Hopkins University, as of 5:30 on Friday, there are currently 1,185 confirmed COVID-19 cases in California, at least 53 of which are in the Sacramento.
According to a media release, UC Davis Health is taking the following precautions to protect their employees and patients:
- UC Davis Health personnel with the ability to work from home have been doing so.
- We have restricted visitors to continue to keep the virus out of our hospital.
- We are advising our employees how to stay safe when they are not at work, and strongly encouraging them to follow public health directives to stay at home and away from others who are sick.