VACAVILLE (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol is seeking the community’s help in a homicide from last year out of Vacaville involving a man found dead in his vehicle from gunshot wounds.
Investigators with the CHP Golden Gate Division said they are seeking new information in the homicide investigation of Robert Marques, who was found with shot in his car on I-80 eastbound at Orange Drive on the evening of June 15, 2019.
The CHP said dispatchers at the time received reports of the vehicle crashing in the area. Responding law enforcement officials also discovered bullet holes in the vehicle.
Investigators are seeking witnesses or anyone with information on the events leading up to the homicide.
Anyone with information on the death of Marques can call the CHP’s anonymous tip line at 707-917-4491.