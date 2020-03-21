  • CBS13On Air

EL DORADO COUNTY


EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said they made an arrest in connection with a series of bank robberies that occurred in the area.

The sheriff’s office said deputies on Friday got a hit on a stolen license plate that belonged to a stolen vehicle connected to the robberies. Deputies identified the driver as Joseph Eberhardt.

MORE: Deputies Searching For 2 Suspects In 2 Separate US Bank Robberies In El Dorado County

Eberhardt initially gave a fake name, deputies said, and was found to have had a felony no bail warrant out of Orange County.

Eberhardt was booked into the Solano County Jail where he faces multiple charges of robbery.

