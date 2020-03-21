WOODLAND (CBS13) – The Woodland Police Department is searching for the occupants of a stolen vehicle who fled the scene after crashing through a residence’s fence.
Woodland police said the incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Clover and West streets.
A silver 1998 Dodge Durango was found at the scene with front-end damage and two BB guns near the front passenger seat, police said.
The department said the registered owner of the vehicle was contacted and the vehicle had not yet been reported as stolen. Woodland police said they also contacted other surrounding law enforcement agencies, which did not have any reported crimes related to the incident.
At this time, it is unclear how many individuals were involved. No suspect information was released. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Woodland Police Department.