SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – President Trumped has approved Governor Gavin Newsom’s request for a presidential major disaster declaration to assist the state in its COVID-19 response efforts.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, announced that emergency aid has been made available to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in places affected by coronavirus.
READ: Here Are The Latest Coronavirus Numbers In California
The declaration will provide additional assistance, including but not limited to, mass care and emergency assistance, crisis counseling, disaster case management, disaster unemployment assistance, disaster legal services and disaster supplemental nutrition assistance.
Trump’s action also makes crisis counseling funding available for people affected by the pandemic.
“Earlier today we requested a presidential Major Disaster Declaration and this afternoon we got it,” Newsom said. “The declaration will supplement our state’s comprehensive COVID-19 surge planning and make vital resources available. We appreciate the quick response and partnership from the White House.”