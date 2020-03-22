FOLSOM (CBS13) – A man accused of brandishing a weapon while driving in North Sacramento was arrested after leading authorities on a chase to Folsom and engaging in a standoff, a spokesperson with the Sacramento Police Department said.
Sacramento police said officers initially attempted to pull over the suspect, identified as Folsom resident Keith Kelly, 28, before he sped off toward Citrus Heights.
During this initial pursuit, Sacramento police said they handed the chase off to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department which had a helicopter following Kelly from above.
Once Kelly got to Citrus Heights, police said the pursuit was then handed over to the California Highway Patrol, which chased the suspect into Folsom, where Kelly ran into his home and engaged in a standoff with officers from the Folsom Police Department.
Folsom police arrested Kelly and took him into custody.