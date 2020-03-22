Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – As businesses close up shop due to the coronavirus outbreak, someone has to keep an eye on them.
That’s why you’ll see more officers patrolling in Roseville during the statewide stay-at-home order.
The Roseville Police Department posted on their Facebook page that while everyone stays at home, they’ll be the eyes and ears for the city’s business partners.
Police want their presence known to deter any looters.
They’re also asking everyone to help them out and report any suspicious activity.