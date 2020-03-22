Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A shooting closed down southbound Interstate 5 at March Lane in Stockton on Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.
The CHP Stockton said they received reports of a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Authorities said the victim was not struck by gunfire but crashed into a concrete center divider while taking evasive action.
All southbound lanes were closed off but have since been reopened. Authorities the victim was transported to the hospital following the crash.
The CHP said they believe there is no current danger to the public and that this was an isolated incident.
No further information has been released.