Fatal Crash, Interstate 5, South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A fatal crash shut down southbound Interstate 5 in South Sacramento Monday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11 p.m. on southbound I-5, north of Cosumnes River Boulevard.

All southbound traffic was diverted off I-5 at Pocket Road to Freeport and back onto the freeway at Cosumnes River Boulevard. Drivers are advised to take other routes, including Highway 99, as crews work on the scene.

It’s unclear at this time how many vehicle were involved in the crash.

CHP did not have an estimated time that the road would re-open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

