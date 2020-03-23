SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento has announced the establishment of a new relief fund in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

With businesses closing down and record unemployment claims, response to a one million dollar emergency fund set up by the city more than a week ago was overwhelming – with 3,000 applicants in 48 hours.

This new relief fund already has $340,000 in donations.

“It’s going to be our job to galvanize and organize all these resources in a way that’s user friendly,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg at the press conference announcing the fund on Monday.

The Center at the Sierra Health Foundation donated nearly half the money in the new fund.

“What we know is we will need every aspect of those funds to make a push against what COVID-19 is doing in our community,” said The Center President Chet Hewitt.

Money from the relief fund can be used to support families, small businesses, services for unhoused neighbors and non-profits. Or it could be just a general fund.

A group of non-profits will distribute that money

“We will have folks in my office writing checks tomorrow,” Hewitt said.”

To find out more about the relief fund, head to http://Donate4Sacramento.org.