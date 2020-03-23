SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The coronavirus pandemic is touching on all corners of society, including how probationers check in with their officers.
As of Monday, the Sacramento County Probation Department announced a new precaution as part of the stay-at-home order.
Effective immediately, probation clients are now being asked to report to probation officers over the phone.
“We play an important role both in the community and criminal justice system, and we do not underestimate the effect we have on the possible spread of COVID-19,” the department wrote in a statement about the new policy.
Probation check-in requirements often different from person to person and are assigned based on the crimes. Commonly, people on probation have to report monthly to a probation officer.
Sacramento Superior Court already announced partial court closures and other operations slowdowns last week over the coronavirus pandemic.