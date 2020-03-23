



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Families may be staying home during the coronavirus outbreak, but are criminals self-isolating too?

It turns out some aren’t, and are targeting people who were just trying to get out of the house in El Dorado County. Deputies there arrested a group of thieves accused of breaking into cars stealing money, gift cards even a coin collection worth more than $5,000.

In Elk Grove, police are starting to see a drop in crime across the board. Officer Jason Jimenez says some calls for service are also down, including the number of car crashes in the city.

“It’s good on both ends that crime is slowing down for the time being and at the same time people are staying home,” Officer Jimenez said.

READ: Second Coronavirus Death Reported At Sacramento Church

He said officers are taking extra time to drive through shopping centers to check on businesses that are both closed and open.

In Sacramento County, Sheriff Scott Jones says even though home burglaries are down, deputies are trying to prevent an uptick in other crimes.

“Obviously people are in their homes, so home burglaries aren’t nearly as prevalent,” said Jones.

Deputies are also increasing patrols around businesses.

“Conversely, and as you might suspect, the businesses that are closed down, we are seeing crimes of opportunity opportunistic thieves trying to take advantage of that,” Jones said.

Because more deputies are working due to vacation cancellations, the sheriff said that’s adding to the county’s protection.

ALSO: Loomis Raley’s Theft Suspect Caught While Allegedly Loading Stolen Items Into Car

“You know I think people have gotten to a place where they need to not act outrageously,” one woman said.

Others worry down the road people might start becoming desperate.

“They can break down your house you know do robberies and all that you know. I know they need money, they need food and all,” one man said.

Police in Roseville are conducting community patrols and are currently seeing a decrease in home break-ins and shoplifting.